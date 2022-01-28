Neighbors react to a 19-year-old being killed during a shooting in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after eleven on Thursday, Ocala police responded to a shooting at a home on Northwest 6th Avenue.

They found nineteen-year-old Ferron Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say Williams was sitting on a neighbors porch when shots came from the roadway.

“Gunshots had, bullets had gone through my front door. Went through the sofas that my daughter was sitting on with her baby. It was scary, it was scary” said neighbor, Annette Reid.

After being shot, Williams ran to a nearby business on Northwest 10th Street where police found him wounded.

Officers brought him to the hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors say what happened was an absolute tragedy and they want justice for him and his family.

“He showed love to others. He didn’t bother anyone. He just walked around all day connecting to wifi and listening to music with his earphones in his ears. It is just unfair that he had to be a victim of this kind of violence” said Reid.

Officers say they do not believe Williams was involved in any altercation or disturbance.

Detectives are asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect.

“You know this is a great tragedy. The family and friends of this young man are very distraught, very broken hearted with this. So were hoping that anybody out there who knows something that’s going on with this shooting will please come forward. You can remain anonymous” said Jeff Walczak, Public Information Officer at OPD.

Officers and victims advocate are working with the family.

