After 27 years, a member of the Columbia County Sherriffs’ Office is retiring

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A long-time member of the Columbia County Sheriffs’ Office is retiring

Sergeant Melvin Sheppard hung up his badge today after 27 years of service at the county jail that began in 1995.

He was honored with a retirement ceremony by Sheriff Mark Hunter.

Sheppard is retiring with the rank of Lieutenant.

