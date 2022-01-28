Alachua County Public Schools announces its 2021 Teacher of the Year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools officials have announced their 2021 teacher of the year.

Lincoln Middle School music teacher Todd Eckstein has won the award.

He has taught at Lincoln Middle School for the past 15 years. His bands and ensembles have won numerous state and national awards.

Eckstein will now represent the district for the Florida teacher of the year program.

