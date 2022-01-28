Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools announces its 2021 Teacher of the Year

Alachua County Public Schools announces its 2021 Teacher of the Year
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools officials have announced their 2021 teacher of the year.

Lincoln Middle School music teacher Todd Eckstein has won the award.

He has taught at Lincoln Middle School for the past 15 years. His bands and ensembles have won numerous state and national awards.

Eckstein will now represent the district for the Florida teacher of the year program.

TRENDING STORY: ASO requires Alachua County Commission approval when spending county funds, Florida Supreme Court rules

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Bill sponsored by NCFL lawmakers silencing LGBTQ discussions in schools sparks concern
Bill sponsored by NCFL lawmakers silencing LGBTQ discussions in schools sparks concern
Bill sponsored by NCFL lawmakers silencing LGBTQ discussions in schools sparks concern
Bill sponsored by NCFL lawmakers silencing LGBTQ discussions in schools sparks concern
Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge
Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge
GRU general manager blindsided with Gainesville City Commission’s decision to fire him
GRU general manager blindsided with Gainesville City Commission’s decision to fire him