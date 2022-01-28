Advertisement

ASO requires Alachua County Commission approval when spending county funds, Florida Supreme Court rules

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Alachua County Commission in their feud with the sheriff’s office about spending.

The supreme court has ruled that the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cannot use money from the county for purposes that have not been approved by county commissioners.

The ruling is the result of a 2017 case. Then-sheriff Sadie Darnell tried moving around funds saying she could spend the money as she saw fit.

Current Sheriff Clovis Watson released a statement saying this ruling will not impact how the sheriff’s office operates.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

