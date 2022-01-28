Bill sponsored by NCFL lawmakers silencing LGBTQ discussions in schools sparks concern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - LGBTQ Activists are concerned about a bill that silences discussions about the LGBTQ community introduced by two North Central Florida lawmakers.

The Parental Rights in Education bill bans teachers from discussing LGBTQ history, rights and oppression in primary grade levels.

Some have called it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The legislation has sparked conversations nationwide.

“Talking about sexual orientation and gender identity is not taboo,” Cassie Cotten said.

Board member of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Cassie Cotten believes the lack of representation for kids can lead to depression.

“It would increase the chances of suicide,” Cotten said.

It passed through the house of education and employment committee and Cassie Cotten said it will make kids feel ashamed of who they are.

One 10-year-old she knows is already scared.

“about the bullying and all this can happen if they tell children and teachers this is wrong, this is shameful,” Cotten said.

Rep. Joe Harding sponsors House Bill 1577 and Sen. Dennis Baxley sponsors a sister bill, Senate Bill 1834.

Parents could sue any schools or teachers in violation and be reimbursed for attorney fees.

“All the COVID conditions put parents a lot more in touch with exactly what their students are being taught,” Baxley said. “They’re pushing back against it and they don’t want them taught things that aren’t age inappropriate.”

Sen. Baxley believes learning how to read and write is more vital.

“I think we need to reinstate the power of parents instead of telling them they are the problem,” Baxley said.

Cotten feels like acceptance of youth in the LGBTQ community has improved over the years but is fearful that this bill will just be a step backwards in all they’ve overcome.

“I was afraid of my parents, so I would find another parent figure like my teacher,” Cotten explained.

LGBTQ group Equality Florida wants to send a message to Tallahassee.

“They don’t deserve more attacks,” Communications Manager Michael Womack said. “They need to be affirmed and they need to be loved.”

“What we’re doing is we’re setting up environments where we’re working on other social issues with them and asking them things that I think are really detrimental to understanding who’s in charge,” Baxley said.

Equality Florida began a petition to oppose the bills.

