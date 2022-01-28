The Country Inn and Suites by Radisson is hosting Florida Undergraduate Research Leadership Summit
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Undergraduate Research Leadership Summit is being held in Gainesville.
The University of Florida is organizing the event.
It will be held at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson.
The summit starts at 9 a.m.
