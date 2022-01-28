‘Don’t let it fade away’: GPD Chief asking public to fix Rolling’s murder victim memorial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For nearly a week the memorial to the victims of the Rolling’s murders on the 34th street graffiti wall has been in shambles.

While the half of the wall with the names of the five victims is intact, the left portion that once read “remember” now is a black smudge with portions of paint flaked off in large chunks onto the sidewalk below.

Driving north on 34th street it is an unmissable blemish on the forever flourishing art piece just past the University of Florida campus. Interim Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott, responded to the crimes in the city that garnered nationwide attention. He explains why the mural was painted in the first place.

“Gainesville doesn’t ever want to forget those names, those people, and I think as a sign of that the memorial was put up,” said Scott.

He is asking the public to fix the wall as soon as possible.

“I’d like to ask our community to take it upon themselves and do what they’ve been doing for the past thirty, forty-plus years to go out and keep it up, repair it, put it back to what it was or enhance it, but don’t let it fade away,” said Scott.

The Interfraternity Council at UF is believed to be responsible for the upkeep of the memorial; However, as of 5 p.m. on Friday the organization and every member of the board have not responded to email requests to hear updates about when that portion of the wall will be fixed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.