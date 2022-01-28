Advertisement

Fatal shooting near Downtown Ocala leaves one teenager dead

Officers found 19-year-old Ferron Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Northwest 6th Avenue around 11:20 p.m, where they found 19-year-old Ferron Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, Williams was sitting on a friend’s porch when he was shot.

Officers do not believe he was involved in any altercation or disturbance.

TRENDING STORY: Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County
Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 1/28/2022
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST