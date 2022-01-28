Fatal shooting near Downtown Ocala leaves one teenager dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Northwest 6th Avenue around 11:20 p.m, where they found 19-year-old Ferron Williams with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, Williams was sitting on a friend’s porch when he was shot.

Officers do not believe he was involved in any altercation or disturbance.

