Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of I-75 was shut down in Suwannee County following a semi-truck crash on Friday morning.

The semi-truck crashed in White Springs near County Road 136 at Mile Marker 439.

The incident happened near 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes. The truck was on fire in the median and caused both the north and southbound traffic to a crawl.

The southbound lanes have since re-opened. According to Florida Highway Patrol, as of 12 p.m., two of the left lanes northbound are still blocked.

