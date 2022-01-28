Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of I-75 was shut down in Suwannee County following a semi-truck crash on Friday morning.

The semi-truck crashed in White Springs near County Road 136 at Mile Marker 439.

The incident happened near 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes. The truck was on fire in the median and caused both the north and southbound traffic to a crawl.

The southbound lanes have since re-opened. According to Florida Highway Patrol, as of 12 p.m., two of the left lanes northbound are still blocked.

