Florida’s only fully wheelchair-accessible park reopens with a ribbon-cutting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - State officials cut the ribbon for the reopening of Florida’s only fully wheelchair-accessible park.

William J. Rish Park in Gulf County shut down after Hurricane Michael hit in October 2018.

The park was initially under the control of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

It was transferred to the State Park System after advocates voiced frustration with the long closure.

Department of Environmental Protection secretary Shawn Harrison says work on the park will continue.

“Stand by, be prepared, be prepared to be amazed as we take pride in creating that barrier-free accessibility to this wonderful creation that we all enjoy,” said Harrison.

Both the day-use and overnight facilities at the park are only open to Florida residents with disabilities or special needs, as well as their caretakers, guardians, and family members.

Service animals are also welcome.

