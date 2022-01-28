Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The former city of Ocala Human Resources Director has pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery.

Court records show that, on Monday, Jared Sorensen changed his plea from not guilty.

Sorensen was arrested in early November after Ocala police reported he shoved a woman during an argument.

Officers say he also beat her on the head with a hairdryer.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and one year of probation.

