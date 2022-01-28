Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The former city of Ocala Human Resources Director has pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery.
Court records show that, on Monday, Jared Sorensen changed his plea from not guilty.
Sorensen was arrested in early November after Ocala police reported he shoved a woman during an argument.
Officers say he also beat her on the head with a hairdryer.
He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and one year of probation.
