Former Ocala Human Resources Director pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The former city of Ocala Human Resources Director has pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery.

Court records show that, on Monday, Jared Sorensen changed his plea from not guilty.

Sorensen was arrested in early November after Ocala police reported he shoved a woman during an argument.

Officers say he also beat her on the head with a hairdryer.

He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and one year of probation.

TRENDING STORY: ASO requires Alachua County Commission approval when spending county funds, Florida Supreme Court rules

