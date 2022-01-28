Gator baseball team to open practice Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It may not feel like spring right now in Gainesville, but the Florida Gator baseball team gets practice underway Friday, with first pitch of the 2022 season coming up in three weeks.

Six of Florida’s nine positional starters return, led by preseason All-American Jud Fabian in centerfield. The pitching staff is young, but head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is counting on redshirt sophomore Nick Pogue and redshirt freshman Tyler Nesbitt to return to pre-injury form. Both pitchers missed all of last season, while Hunter Barco and Brandon Sproat will be expected to lead the staff.

For six months, all the Gators have heard about is their season-ending 19-1 loss to South Alabama in their own NCAA regional. As it turns out., coaches and players have long memories.

“it was somewhat embarrassing, it was a disappointment, but at the same time, we have to move forward,” said O’Sullivan. “Of course there are things you change and do different, you’re always looking to do better and certainly last year was no different than any other year.”

“I think the best thing to do is flush it, especially considering we have a new group of guys,” said junior first baseman Kris Armstrong. “It’s going to be different this year, and there’s a lot of guys who are hungry and want it.”

Florida went 38-22 last season, and is ranked as high as No. 6 in preseason polls. Friday’s first practice at 2:30 p.m. is open to the public. Fans can enter through gate three. The Gators make their season debut Feb. 18 at home versus Liberty.

