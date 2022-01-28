Gators’ Jitoboh done for season after surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Without Colin Castleton in the lineup the Gators’ Men’s Basketball team was down to just one center on the roster, but now that Jason Jitoboh is out for the season, Mike White’s team doesn’t have any at all.

Speaking to the media on Friday, White announced that Jitoboh underwent eye surgery to correct an injury he suffered against Tennessee that took him out of Florida’s 78-71 road loss. The recovery time from the surgery will be too long for the junior center to rejoin the team before the season expires.

Through 18 games this season, Jitoboh was averaging 4.1 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

So, without either of their 6′11 players on the floor to protect the rim and bang away in the paint for rebounds, the Gators will have to rely on 6′9 Tuongthach Gatkek, 6′7 Anthony Duruji, and 6′7 CJ Felder to play much bigger than their height.

Florida tips off against Oklahoma State in the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

