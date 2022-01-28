Hargray Fiber is hosting the annual Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament tee’s off.

Hargray Fiber is presenting the tournament this year at the Quail Heights Country Club.

The event starts with lunch at 11 a.m. and tee-off follows at noon.

TRENDING STORY: An upcoming Sporting Clays Tournament is helping the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.