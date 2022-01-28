His Compassion Food Bank and a pair of food banks in Ocoee gave out more than 5,000 pounds of food to Marion County families in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 5,000 pounds of food was given out to Marion County families in need Thursday.

His Compassion Food Bank in Ocala teamed up with a pair of food banks in Ocoee to feed 768 families.

Cars began lining up at the Ocala Food Bank at 4:30 Thursday morning, with everyone in line by 10:45 getting food.

The USDA estimates the food given out today was valued at nearly $145,000.

