His Compassion Food Bank and a pair of food banks in Ocoee gave out more than 5,000 pounds of food to Marion County families in need
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 5,000 pounds of food was given out to Marion County families in need Thursday.
His Compassion Food Bank in Ocala teamed up with a pair of food banks in Ocoee to feed 768 families.
Cars began lining up at the Ocala Food Bank at 4:30 Thursday morning, with everyone in line by 10:45 getting food.
The USDA estimates the food given out today was valued at nearly $145,000.
