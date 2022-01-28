Advertisement

Marion County Fire Rescue saves dog in house fire that leaves family homeless

Marion County Fire Rescue saves dog in house fire that leaves family homeless
By WCJB Staff
Jan. 28, 2022
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County family is without a home after a fire tore through it.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue crews, they responded to the blaze on Southeast 61st Street in Belleview.

When they arrived, heavy flames were coming from the home.

As the crews went into the house to search for people, they found a dog that needed life-saving oxygen, which was provided by a recent donation, and the pet was saved.

The red cross is helping the family of six find shelter, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

