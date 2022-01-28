MCSO searching for missing teen; deputies suspect biological mother kidnapped her

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County teen is missing, and sheriff’s deputies believe her biological mother may have taken her.

Deputies say 13-year-old Isabella Bowles was last seen leaving her home in Dunnellon for the bus stop.

When her mom went to pick her up from school later in the day, she was not on the bus or at school.

They believe her biological mom, 31-year-old Ashley Holmes, may have taken her.

Isabella was wearing a rainbow-striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

