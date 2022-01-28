Advertisement

P.K. Yonge, Keystone Heights advance to the 3A District 4 title match

The Blue Wave defeated the Panthers 8-0
Indians hold off Celtics to advance, to meet Wave Sat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 3A District 4 semifinals for girls soccer was a high scoring affair, but only Keystone Heights and P.K. Yonge are advancing to the next level.

Behind a first half explosion that produced eight goals, all for P.K. Yonge, the Blue Wave blanked tournament host, Newberry, 8-0 to move on to the district championship.

The opener for the evening’s double header saw Keystone Heights edge Trinity Catholic 5-3. In total, there were 16 goals scored between the two matches.

Faith Hardy earned herself a hat trick in the Blue Wave contest, as she and her teammates built up a 4-0 lead within the first 8 minutes of the match, before adding four more goals to end things by the halftime whistle.

As for the Indians, Keirsten Shaw scored two goals to help propel her squad by the Celtics.

The district championship will be played on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

P.K. Yonge, Keystone claim district tourney wins
Florida Ballpark
Gator baseball team to open practice Friday
Gator baseball to open practice Fri.
Santa Fe H.S., Wednesday
Raider softball player to play for Santa Fe Saints in college