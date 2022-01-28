P.K. Yonge, Keystone Heights advance to the 3A District 4 title match

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Class 3A District 4 semifinals for girls soccer was a high scoring affair, but only Keystone Heights and P.K. Yonge are advancing to the next level.

Behind a first half explosion that produced eight goals, all for P.K. Yonge, the Blue Wave blanked tournament host, Newberry, 8-0 to move on to the district championship.

The opener for the evening’s double header saw Keystone Heights edge Trinity Catholic 5-3. In total, there were 16 goals scored between the two matches.

Faith Hardy earned herself a hat trick in the Blue Wave contest, as she and her teammates built up a 4-0 lead within the first 8 minutes of the match, before adding four more goals to end things by the halftime whistle.

As for the Indians, Keirsten Shaw scored two goals to help propel her squad by the Celtics.

The district championship will be played on Saturday.

