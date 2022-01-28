Saints defeat Hawks in season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neither the dreary, overcast weather nor the Hillsborough Community College Hawks could stop the Santa Fe Saints from winning their season-opener for junior college baseball on Friday.

Behind a banner day at the plate that produced eight runs in favor of the home team, Santa Fe (1-0) took their contest with H.C.C. (0-1), 8-5 to start their season off on the right foot.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 2nd, when Santiago Garavito hit a ball deep to left field that just managed go under the diving glove of former West Port High School standout Jason Yaccarino, which brought home teammates Luke Marquis and Jake McKee to give the Saints a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the 5th, the Hawks took a 3-2 lead, thanks to Cameron Vigh, who blasted a lead-off home run to cut the deficit to tie the game 2-2. A couple batters later, after a triple to right, H.C.C. jumped in front off an rbi single to right to put the Saints behind.

In the home-half of the inning, with runners on second and third and no outs, Xavier Moronta roped a 2-run single to right. That pushed Santa Fe back ahead 5-3.

In top of the 6th, the Hawks mounted another comeback. Josh Bostick singled to right to bring home two runs and level the game at 5-5.

But once again, after giving up the lead, the Saints offense responded. A sacrifice fly gave Santa Fe a 6-5 lead, and then, Moronta added an insurance run with a double to left to make it 7-5, Saints.

Santa Fe would add on one more run before they closed it out to win their season-opener.

The Saints are back at home on Saturday with a double header. They play Northwest Florida State College at 10 a.m. followed by Eastern Florida State College at 1 p.m.

