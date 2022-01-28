Scientists and hairstylists alike research COVID long haul symptoms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors are learning that COVID-19 symptoms go far beyond coughing and sneezing.

For many people, the discomfort doesn’t end when a COVID infection stops.

Jessica Baroni is the owner of Salon Bliss in downtown Ocala.

In her 16 years in the cosmetology industry, she’s never seen so many clients with hair loss.

“What we’re seeing is typically about eight to 12 weeks after a customer is experiencing COVID symptoms, they’re having a massive hair shed,” Baroni said.

And they’re losing 50 to 70 percent of their hair.

“We have not seen anything like this to this magnitude. We’ve had customer after customer coming in saying they’re so upset that they’re just losing this overwhelming amount of hair,” she said.

It’s happening to people around the country.

Director of Integrated Medicine at UF Health Shands, Irene Estores is treating this in her patients.

She said the challenge is figuring out how much of it is COVID versus stress.

“Really managing their stress levels, and it does not have to be full on meditation, breath work is a very accessible way to relax our systems,” Estores said.

But there is hope.

“We’ve been trying to help our customers, having them take hair, skin and nails vitamins, and then we have a company that we’ve partnered with it’s called Zenagen. It’s a hair growth shampoo. They’re getting to see small amounts of re growth within six weeks after the shed stops, so we’ve been able to help them navigate through that,” Baroni said.

Some of the other activities Estores said can reduce stress are listening to music and going for a walk.

“Most of the patients that come to me with hair loss do recover,” Estores said.

