The search is on for a new GRU general manager after city commission fires Bielarski

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been one day since GRU’s General Manager Ed Bielarski was fired from his position, leaving many wondering what the future is for the utility.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said at the second meeting in February, the commission will discuss the future of all charter positions.

Last September, Bielarski was almost fired, but that didn’t happen because he had a lot of public support. This time, things shook out differently.

“The majority of the commission chose to move forward and move onto new leadership,” said Poe.

With a 4-2 vote from the city commission, Bielarski was out.

Tony Cunningham, the Assistant General Manager for water and wastewater, is now the interim general manager.

Bielarski said he had planned a list of topics to discuss for the general policy meeting but, “before we could ever even talk about that, I was on the agenda for terminating my contract,” he said.

Some commissioners said Bielarski failed to deliver on projects several times, and blamed him for not making the University of Florida’s short list to operate a new power plant.

“Of course the UF bid was about qualifying for it, and it was very exclusionary, we weren’t able to use the work we already do with them as a part of the qualifications,” said Bielarski.

The mayor said the utility service will not suffer from the change.

“This will have absolutely no impact on the financial metrics of the utility, or people’s rates or anything else it’s simply a change in management.”

Poe said at the second meeting in February the commission will discuss their possibilities moving forward.

This could mean making charter positions permanent, doing a national search, or choosing a different option.

That meeting will be the first one with Commissioner-elect Cynthia Chestnut.

