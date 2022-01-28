Seniors got free COVID-19 tests from a few North Central Florida organizations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida organizations gave out free COVID-19 tests to senior citizens today.

The Florida Forward Coalition and Alachua County Democrats gave out tests to the group Elder Options in Gainesville.

The chair of the outreach committee says events like these are important to help people who don’t have easy access to tests.

“So many people in our community don’t have access to the technology needed to get online and get the free tests, so being able to reach out to churches and rural setting throughout Alachua County is a blessing says Lisa Kanarek of Elder Options.”

People were able to pick up the tests at their location on Southwest 75th Street.

