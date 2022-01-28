Advertisement

Student activists disrupt lawmakers’ discussion of an abortion bill in protest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - Several dozen student activists interrupted lawmakers in Tallahassee during a discussion on abortion.  

The House Health Care Appropriations Committee was debating legislation shortening the window for legal abortion from 24 to 15 weeks.

Members of the group Students for a Democratic Society disrupted the debate that was then stopped. 

The students were cleared from the room, but outside demanded the committee to kill the bill.  

 “So glad to see everyone out here. Before we were kicked out, I heard a lot of people saying we need to vote these people out. But these people understand we want to vote them out,” said Jacob Muldoon from Students for a Democratic Society.

The committee approved the bill on a 10 to 5 party-line vote.  

The bill has one more committee stop before heading for the house floor.

