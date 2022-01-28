UF Online ranks #1 in nation for best online bachelor’s program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Online began in 2014 with just five majors to choose from.

Nearly 4,000 graduates later, it’s reached whole new heights.

The program ranks first in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report, for its online program.

The director of UF Online says online learning has allowed people from all walks of life to earn a degree, and they “wanted to ensure a mechanism for folks at any age to connect with us no matter where they are. For folks who want to earn a UF degree, but maybe they’re not at a point in their life where they want to go full-time and they want to have a campus experience. So I’m delighted that we’re offering students that opportunity now.”

UF officials note 88% of their new online students re-enrolled or graduated within the next 12 months.

TRENDING STORY: Florida’s only fully wheelchair-accessible park reopens with a ribbon-cutting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.