Zero Waste Week: New Repurpose Project location to host clothing swap and salvaged art showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Being a part of the solution, not the pollution, is one message being promoted as part of Zero Waste Week Gainesville. As part of Day 6 of events, a clothing swap and salvaged art showcase will take place at Reuse Planet from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Participants can bring a bag of clothes to donate to the swap and go home with different donated items. Zero Waste Week Director Amanda Waddle said this is a way to combat the fast fashion industry. She adds that disposable fashion is just not made to last.

“The clothing industry causes a lot of pollution and uses a lot of natural resources so if we can keep clothes in use longer that’s really good for our planet,” said Waddle. “So we’ve done clothing swaps in the past and they’ve been highly successful.”

During the clothing swap a salvaged art showcase will also take place. Repurpose project staff will display their work created by reused materials. Executive Director Sarah Goff created a photo opportunity out of items found in a creek behind her house.

“It’s trying to bring awareness to how much plastic is in our backyard... literally,” said Goff. “Most of it is single use so really we need to start phasing out single use plastic. We think it’s a problem elsewhere but really it’s a problem everywhere at this point.”

This is all taking place at Reuse Planet located on NorthEast Waldo Road. This new Repurpose Project location is not only helping promote a circular economy, but also allows local non-profits to help supply low cost furniture to people recently rehoused.

Goff said she’s excited to finally offer this option, after receiving calls for years from people looking to donate.

“It’s definitely reducing a lot of waste. The volume were able to keep out of the landfill because of this facility is tremendous,” Goff added. “Our warehouse has filled up and emptied many times in just the last three months.”

The Reuse Alliance is wrapping up Zero Waste Week Saturday with a thrift store shopping spree -- Buy Used Day.

