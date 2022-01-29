Boys H.S. Hoops: Buchholz tops GHS in OT, Hawthorne denies Eastside

(WCJB) -As the regular season winds down, local rivalry games are all the rage in high school basketball. After losing to GHS by one point earlier this season, the Buchholz boys made the most of their second chance on Friday, downing the Hurricanes in overtime, 57-55 to earn a split of the season series.

Buchholz (11-12) had lost 14 of the previous 15 meetings against GHS (14-8) head to head. The Hurricanes also had their six-game winning streak this season halted.

Elsewhere, Hawthorne shut down Eastside in another rivalry showdown, 46-33. The Hornets (6-4) avenged last season’s one-point loss to the Rams (4-16).

