Florida sheriff’s office celebrates transfer of ‘problem’ inmate with cake, ice cream

Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Florida sheriff kept his promise of treating jail employees to cake and ice cream once a certain inmate was out of their care.

Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler was transported Friday morning from Nassau County Jail to the Florida Women’s Reception Center to begin her life sentence.

Kessler had been in the care of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years. According to the sheriff, Kessler was known for giving jail staff a hard time, including throwing feces at them, and smearing it on herself.

Employees of Nassau County Jail enjoyed cake and ice cream to celebrate the transfer of...
A “conservative” estimated cost borne by taxpayers for Kessler’s suicide watch, medical costs, transportation, and food is more than $215,000, the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

Jail employees are “glad they no longer have to deal with her,” the sheriff said, sharing photos of the celebratory cake with icing that read, “Incarceration relocation celebration.”

Kessler was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Joleen Cummings, a hairdresser and mother of three who was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2018. Cummings’ body has never been found.

