Gainesville residents demonstrate how to use ham radios in case of severe emergency situations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society practiced setting up ham radios to show the public how they can communicate in severe emergency situations.

Vann Chesney the president of GARS said the radios are used to in case the power grid goes out.

“The cell phones the communication equipment for the police. If it’s severe enough all of those can go out. when that happens there’s always the fall back that hams have the equipment can put it up and use it easily.”

Lorilyn Roberts started using ham radios just a year ago so she’ll be to contact someone if she’s not able to use her phone.

“Many, many years ago here in Gainesville we did lose power and there was no way to communicate. So I got into radio so if something happened i could actually talk with somebody besides my next-door neighbor.”

With a ham radio you are able to exchange call letters and wait for people to respond.

Roberts was able to talk to a man from Italy just by having an antenna on the top of her home and she feels it’s important everyone know.

“There have actually been people that have been saved through the use of ham radio. Maybe they were on a boat out in the middle of nowhere and got caught in a storm and how are you going to communicate?”

In case these emergency situations happen you can count on a ham radio for communication.

