Humane Society faces two separate acts of violence in as many days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department was called out two days this week for incidents at the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

The first was on Tuesday morning when the reception team was threatened with gun violence. After a man was upset after being given wrong information about the society from his spouse.

Then on Wednesday another incident happened.

“Between 7:30 and 7:45am when are staff were clocking in for the day someone smashed our front door window and entered our building and stole our donation jars,” said Margot DeConna the director of advancement.

Staff members think the thief heard them checking in and that’s when the person ran. A spokesperson from GPD said they have made an arrest in both incidents. But the humane society said the backing of the community has helped them get through such a tough time.

“We’ve received such an amazing out reach from the community. People have been sharing wonderful comments on that facebook post and they’ve been private messaging us and sending us photos of their pets that they adopted and their family members that they got here,” said DeConna.

Right now they are still accepting donations from the public. The now boarded up door will be fixed on Monday and they look to add new security cameras so this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.