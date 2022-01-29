Marion County Public Schools Parent Partnership series continues

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Saturday school session brought parents and students a lesson in Marion County. The Parent Partnership series taught math and science for all grade levels to people at North Marion High School.

The event is meant to prepare parents in case of a school shut down using the COVID-19 closures as an example. Dr. Anna Streater-McAllister the grants and federal programs coordinator explains explains the program’s purpose.

“The continuity plan is about making sure that even if we were to shut down again. How we are going to go about helping our students in case of a shut down and also to makeup for the loss that happened during the time that we were shutdown.”

The next session is on February 26th at Vanguard High School geared towards spring semester assessments.

