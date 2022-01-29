Advertisement

Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee receives national award

Newbanks is a senior digital forensics technician and his work solving crimes has led to the...
Newbanks is a senior digital forensics technician and his work solving crimes has led to the arrests of several sexual predators and murderers.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Sheriff’s Department employee is getting a national award.  

On Friday, the U.S Secret Service and National Computer Forensics Institute awarded Jesse Newbanks the honor of top forensics examiner award of 2021. 

Newbanks is a senior digital forensics technician and his work solving crimes has led to the arrests of several sexual predators and murderers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Florida Museum keeps butterflies from bugging out in cold weather
Florida Museum keeps butterflies from bugging out in cold weather
Staff faced two acts of violence in as many days.
Humane Society faces two separate acts of violence in as many days
Officers say Williams was sitting on a neighbors porch when shots came from the roadway.
Neighbors react to a 19-year-old being killed during a shooting in Ocala
COVID long haulers
Scientists and hairstylists alike research COVID long haul symptoms