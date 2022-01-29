Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee receives national award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Sheriff’s Department employee is getting a national award.

On Friday, the U.S Secret Service and National Computer Forensics Institute awarded Jesse Newbanks the honor of top forensics examiner award of 2021.

Newbanks is a senior digital forensics technician and his work solving crimes has led to the arrests of several sexual predators and murderers.

