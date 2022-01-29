Perfect scores by Wong, Thomas lead UF gymnastics victory over Arkansas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida gymnastics team posted the nation’s highest score of the season in Friday night’s dual meet against Arkansas, prevailing 198.250 to 196.475 at the O’Connell Center. Florida’s overall team score had dropped in consecutive weeks leading into the meet.

Freshman Leanne Wong won the All-Around with a 39.625, including a 10.0 on bars, the first perfect score of her collegiate career.

Senior Trinity Thomas scored a 10.0 on beam, the first in the country this season in the event. Thomas has three of her 11 career perfect 10.0′s this season.

Thomas added a 9.975 on vault for the event win, while senior Nya Reed recorded a 9.95 for the top score on floor.

Florida remains undefeated entering a trip to Missouri next week. Friday’s meet served as the program’s annual Link to Pink meet recognizing breast cancer awareness.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.