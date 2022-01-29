Two Orange Park men were arrested for the possession and sale of meth and drug equipment possession

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Orange Park men are behind bars after attempting to sell meth in Starke.

According to Starke Police, 36 and 32-year old Joseph and Randall Smith were arrested around 9:00 Friday night for the possession and sale of meth along with drug equipment possession.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Museum keeps butterflies from bugging out in cold weather

Both men are each being held on a $77,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.