Two Orange Park men were arrested for the possession and sale of meth and drug equipment possession

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Orange Park men are behind bars after attempting to sell meth in Starke.

According to Starke Police, 36 and 32-year old Joseph and Randall Smith were arrested around 9:00 Friday night for the possession and sale of meth along with drug equipment possession.

Both men are each being held on a $77,000 bond.

