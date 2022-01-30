Advertisement

Applications open for Gainesville Utility Advisory Board seat

Gainesville Regional Utilities
Gainesville Regional Utilities
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners are searching for someone to fill a non-voting seat on the Gainesville Utility Advisory Board.

The group is meant to make recommendations to Gainesville city commissioners on matters relating to the governance of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Commissioners fire GRU General Manager Ed Bielarski

A non-voting member has the same rights as a voting member on the board but can not make a motion or vote on a motion being considered. The term is four years long.

County commissioners are searching for someone with experience working for a utility service, in business or engineering as the target audience for the job.

Applications are due by February 18.

