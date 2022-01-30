Applications open for Gainesville Utility Advisory Board seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners are searching for someone to fill a non-voting seat on the Gainesville Utility Advisory Board.

The group is meant to make recommendations to Gainesville city commissioners on matters relating to the governance of Gainesville Regional Utilities.

A non-voting member has the same rights as a voting member on the board but can not make a motion or vote on a motion being considered. The term is four years long.

County commissioners are searching for someone with experience working for a utility service, in business or engineering as the target audience for the job.

Applications are due by February 18.

