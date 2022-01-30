Florida rallies from 16 down to beat Oklahoma State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the BIG 12/SEC Challenge, Florida was coming off an exhausting stretch of having just played five conference games in a span of only 11 days, and was facing an Oklahoma State team without a true center.

Despite being worn out and undersized, the Gators (13-8) still found a way to overcome a 16 point first half deficit to rally passed the Cowboys (10-10) 81-72 victory at home on Saturday.

Following the news of backup center Jason Jitoboh being done for the season after undergoing corrective eye surgery to fix the injury he sustained against Tennessee back on January 26, Mike White was forced to play permanent “small ball” by promoting sophomore forward Tuongthach Gatkek, who stands at just 6′9 and weighs 172 lbs, to center. While the rest of the players on the floor were 6′7 or shorter.

Throughout the first half, battling inside for position and securing rebounds wasn’t the main issue. The biggest challenge for Florida was stopping OK State from shooting the lights out from the outside. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Cowboys held a 45-32 advantage, thanks to making 7-10 three point shots.

With 6:28 to play in the opening half, the orange and blue found themselves doubled up, as they trailed 32-16. But over the course of the remaining time, they fought back and outscored their Big 12 opposition 16-13.

While Florida only shot 40 percent as a team from the field, and allowed OK State to make 48 percent of their looks, the equalizer and difference maker was the foul line. The Gators attempted 41 free throws in the game and made 33 of them, compared to the Cowboys who only made 12-19.

Thanks to the orange and blue making 80 percent of their free throws, coupled with four players scoring in double figures, including a game high 21 points by Tyree Appleby, Florida was able to grab their first lead with 8:37 to go in the 2nd half and never relinquished it.

The win moves Florida to 6-3 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 5-2 under Mike White.

The Gators next game will be at Missouri on February 2nd at 9 p.m. est.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.