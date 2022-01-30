Advertisement

Historical European Martial Arts at the Hoggetowne Faire

Historical European martial arts at the Hoggetowne Faire
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swords were in full swing during the last day of the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville.

The practice of Historical European Martial Arts, also known as HEMA, was demonstrated on the tournament field.

It takes a variety of different weapons, fighters and forms of combat.

The most popular on display was the German steel longsword.

A HEMA enthusiast and Santa Fe student founded the Gainesville chapter just two years ago.

“Me and a friend met up and said hey, we want to do sword fighting the right way. And then we started doing it. We found the old manuscripts, looked at guides online. Read the books, put in the leg work” said Christopher Preston.

With hopes to grow, organizers want to expand from a club to a fully operating school.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

missing child
Suwanne County sheriff’s deputies and FDLE are searching for a nine-year old that is missing
museum
Sensory-friendly event at the Florida Museum of Natural History
1-30-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
museum for me
museum for me