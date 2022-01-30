Historical European martial arts at the Hoggetowne Faire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swords were in full swing during the last day of the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville.

The practice of Historical European Martial Arts, also known as HEMA, was demonstrated on the tournament field.

It takes a variety of different weapons, fighters and forms of combat.

The most popular on display was the German steel longsword.

A HEMA enthusiast and Santa Fe student founded the Gainesville chapter just two years ago.

“Me and a friend met up and said hey, we want to do sword fighting the right way. And then we started doing it. We found the old manuscripts, looked at guides online. Read the books, put in the leg work” said Christopher Preston.

With hopes to grow, organizers want to expand from a club to a fully operating school.

