Advertisement

Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn’t finish until the early hours of Monday morning.

He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

At 5 hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over U.S. Open champion Medvedev. His conversation rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

His victory was even more remarkable considering Nadal flew to Australia with just two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a chronic foot injury that can be treated but not cured. He also had a bout of COVID-19.

Medvedev, who was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major, made Nadal go the distance and win from two-sets down. Medvedev now joins Andy Murray among those who’ve lost the final at the next major tournament after their career breakthrough at the highest level.

It was just the fourth time Nadal has rallied from two sets down to win a best-of-five-set match, and the first since a fourth-round victory in 2007 at Wimbledon over Mikhail Youzhny.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. After Flint's...
US pushes for better tap water but must win over wary public
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants