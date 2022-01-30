One dead, one injured in crash on US 301

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the 60-year-old man and another passenger were driving a truck north on US Highway 301 when a witness says they tried to pass them.

When changing lanes, the truck’s tires went off the road causing it to lose control before the vehicle flipped over a fence.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene the unnamed passenger is in serious condition.

