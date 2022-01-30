One dead, one injured in crash on US 301
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the 60-year-old man and another passenger were driving a truck north on US Highway 301 when a witness says they tried to pass them.
When changing lanes, the truck’s tires went off the road causing it to lose control before the vehicle flipped over a fence.
Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene the unnamed passenger is in serious condition.
TRENDING STORY: Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.