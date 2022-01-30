Advertisement

One dead, one injured in crash on US 301

One dead, one injured in crash on US 301
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the 60-year-old man and another passenger were driving a truck north on US Highway 301 when a witness says they tried to pass them.

When changing lanes, the truck’s tires went off the road causing it to lose control before the vehicle flipped over a fence.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene the unnamed passenger is in serious condition.

TRENDING STORY: Fiery truck crash shuts down I-75 in Suwannee County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

One dead, one injured in crash on US 301
One dead, one injured in crash on US 301
The sun was still shining bright, but temperatures were in the thirties and forties in Cedar...
Residents in Cedar Key stay on the beaches through cold weekend temperatures
1-29-21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Drug bust
Two Orange Park men were arrested for the possession and sale of meth and drug equipment possession