Residents in Cedar Key stay on the beaches through cold weekend temperatures

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sun was still shining bright, but temperatures were in the thirties and forties in Cedar Key with a strong wind.

These kind of winds can create coastal flooding conditions this time of year, but the tide was extremely low at the beaches, resulting in no damage.

“If it’s low tide you’re golden, it’s only those super high tides. They call it moon tides or king tides” said Hannah Healey, owner of The Prickly Palm.

And this was the case a few weeks ago when the wind caused flooding to some businesses during high tide.

The cold weather and strong winds did not stop many residents in the area from enjoying their Saturday at the beach, it just looked a little different.

“With a couple layers on and some sun it’s nice to just sit and bask in the sun. I was thinking about coming down here and reading a book, we’ll see if this wind persists” said China Wong.

Many residents travel to Cedar Key from the North during the winter months. They say they are pleased with these temperatures.

“Yeah it’s cold and a bit of a wind chill for Cedar Key. We come down here every year about this time. Stay till February, but yeah this isn’t bad compared to what we left. And Tigger likes it, he likes the sun” said Kathy and Bob Allen.

One cafe owner says the lower temperatures actually allow different businesses to shine.

“What’s kind of nice about the cold is it kind of blesses the town because certain businesses that thrive during the summer, like the smoothies and Acai bowls that we have here. It kind of allows other business like tony’s with their clam chowder to take the front and center stage” said Healey.

Flip flops and tanks tops were traded for winter coats, but residents still enjoyed their Saturday at the beach.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.