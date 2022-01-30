Advertisement

South Carolina snaps Florida’s five game winning streak

Gators shot 4-30 from the field in the first half
Florida guard Nina Rickards warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against South...
Florida guard Nina Rickards warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After winning five Southeastern Conference games in row, which included beating three teams ranked inside the top-25, the Florida Women’s Basketball team faced their greatest test of the season on Sunday - no. 1 South Carolina.

Despite high hopes the unprecedented run of good fortune would continue, the Gators (15-6) dug themselves in a 20 point hole by halftime and ended up losing 62-50 to the Gamecocks (20-1).

The orange and blue found themselves down 33-13 at halftime due to the worst stretch of shooting in a half all season - the team was just 1-19 from the floor after the first quarter, and 4-30 by the time the buzzer sounded at intermission.

South Carolina led 19-3 after the first thanks to star forward Aliyah Boston, who had a team high 13 points. The Gamecocks then outscored the Gators 14-10 in the second for a comfortable 20 point lead.

In the third quarter, Florida fell behind by as many as 28 points, trailing 45-17, but mounted a major comeback effort by making 9-17 shots to outscore S.C. 19-15, and cut the deficit to 19.

Kiki Smith and Zippy Broughton were the only players in orange and blue to record double digits, as Smith recorded a game high 22 points, on 10-22 shooting. While Broughton posted 11 points.

Florida attempted to carry over the momentum it built up from the third quarter, but South Carolina kept them at arms length from the lead.

The loss snaps the Gators five game winning streak in conference play.

Florida will rest up and prepare to play no. 4 Tennessee on Thursday.

