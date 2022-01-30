Advertisement

Suwanne County sheriff’s deputies and FDLE are searching for a nine-year old that is missing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A nine-year-old is missing and Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for him along with FDLE.

Around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, state officials reported nine-year-old Jaxon Nickerson was last seen near the 7000 Block of 160th Trail in Live Oak on Friday.

The boy is four feet tall, with long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He may be with 36-year-old Samantha Nickerson.

State officials do not know where they are heading and ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.

