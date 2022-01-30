Advertisement

Thrifters in Gainesville participated in a shopping spree for Zero Waste Week

By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The conservation-based week takes place annually and is meant to encourage waste reduction while building a sustainable community.

Day seven is dedicated to “Buy used” where discounts are offered at multiple thrift stores in Gainesville.

Fifty percent off was available store-wide at The Repurpose Project on the East side of town.

Employees educated customers on the importance of re-sale.

“Its really easy to go to a big box store. Buy it, use it, then throw it away. But thrifting. You get it, you have the use then you give it to someone else and they find the use for it after that” said Megan Flynn, store coordinator at The Repurpose Project.

Repurpose project’s second location Re-use Planet, Haven Hospice and Flashbacks offered discounts as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

