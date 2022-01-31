Black History Month festivities start tomorrow in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tomorrow marks the beginning of Black History Month and many celebrations are planned around Gainesville.

The A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, Bo Diddley Plaza, Evergreen Cemetery, and Thomas Center will host events ranging from choir performances to dance classes.

Among the events at Bo Diddley Plaza is Ramona Jackson’s Zumba class on Saturday. Jackson says getting the chance to “be a part of it and also helping to motivate people and bringing awareness to it all just makes it the cream of the crop. We’re going to be talking about nutrition; not just exercising, but also mental health.”

You can also join in on the fun at no cost.

Carol Richardson, interim museum director at the A. Quinn Jones Museum and organizer of this year’s events in Gainesville, says “there is no admission fee. You can bring your family, bring your friends. You can bring a lunch and just have a wonderful time celebrating Black History this year.”

Richardson says Gainesville is a diverse community and wants to “make sure that we continue to take the time to honor our African-American families and communities and their contribution to the city of Gainesville and making it what it is.”

The A. Quinn Jones Museum is open for tours throughout the month. For more information on other Black History Month events, the City of Gainesville has their listing here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.