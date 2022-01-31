Columbia County commissioners and Lake City City Council will have a joint meeting to discuss inter-local agreements

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City City Council and Columbia County commissioners are having a joint meeting.

They will discuss inter-local agreements.

A few items on their agenda include city/county dispatch inter-local building inspections and upgrades to bell streets sewer.

TRENDING STORY:

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

It’s being held at the Columbia County’s School Board Administrative Complex Auditorium.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.