COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling at UF Health Shands

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Currently 151 COVID-positive patients are being treated. 50 of those are in the ICU or Intermediate Care.

Compared to the week of Jan. 24, COVID-positive cases have dropped by 30.

63 additional patients are no longer infectious but are still being treated for COVID. 13 current cases are pediatric, and four of those are in the ICU.

CEO of UF Health Shands, Ed Jimenez, expressed disappointment with the vaccination rate.

“I wouldn’t be surprised that one of the reasons we’re not seeing higher vaccination is because there’s no question that omicron is less severe,” explained Jimenez.

Although Omicron cases are typically less severe, the immediate aftercare has changed compared to previous variants.

“With Delta, you probably remember, people were in the ICU, a lot of ventilators, it really had a lot of lung issues. With this one, we’re seeing lung issues but we’re also seeing heart, kidney, and multi-system issues,” said Jimenez.

Last week, it was estimated by the CDC that 99% of COVID-19 cases are Omicron.

