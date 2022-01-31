Dixie County women turn grief into good: “Kristopher’s Kloset” helps kids in need county-wide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an outlet to help with the grieving process, turned into something much bigger for Stephanie Holifield and Emily Hatcher.

“My dad died and Emily’s brother had died and we would walk together early in the mornings when our kids were in pre school,” said Holifield.

About 12 years ago, they noticed many kids didn’t have coats or the proper shoes for winter weather, so they wanted to change that.

“We went and got coats and passed them out at the park out of the back of our cars,” said Hatcher.

What started out of a trunk, is now called “Kristopher’s Kloset” and it’s now helping children in five different schools.

“We have one at our high school, our middle school, Old Town Elementary, Anderson Elementary, and Steinhatchee School,” said Hatcher.

Kristopher’s Kloset is named after Hatcher’s late brother, and it’s stocked with pretty much anything a student could need.

Students can stop by to get anything from a coat to a notebook.

“The feminine care products, deodorant, we even have prom dresses right now,” said Hatcher.

If a student needs something they can ask to see the nurse, to get what they need without judgement.

“The health room ladies are really our unsung heroes they love on these babies all day long every day and they see the needs first hand,” said Holifield.

Both women said it’s always rewarding to see the smile on a kid’s face when they leave Kristopher’s Kloset.

“It’s everybody coming together is what makes this happen,” said Holifield.

If you would like to donate to Kristopher’s Kloset, you can drop items off at any of the five schools.

Hatcher and Holifield said it’s incredible to see the beauty that can come after tragedy when you have the support of your community.

