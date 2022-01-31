Former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski files to run for Gainesville mayor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on the Gainesville mayoral race.

Former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski has officially filed to run for the seat.

This comes after Bielarski said he would run for mayor during last week’s city commission meeting when he was fired from his position.

The commission decided to terminate him in a 4-2 vote, saying that he failed to deliver on projects repeatedly and there was a lack of transparency from his office.

Bielarski says he did deliver on those promises and defended his work at the utility.

So far, Bielarski, city commissioner David Arreola and frequent meeting attendee Donald Shepherd have announced they’re seeking the job.

