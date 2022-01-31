Gainesville city commissioners will have a workshop to discuss St. Michaels Property
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are holding a workshop today to discuss St. Michaels Property.
A workshop will be held for commissioners, residents, and the developers to see the plans for St. Michaels Property land use and rezoning.
This is following a vote to move forward with several requests at a public hearing.
The workshop starts at 6 p.m.
