Gainesville police arrest 3rd Congressional District candidate Thomas Wells at Flavet Field

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man running for Congress at a UF student event over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, Thomas B. Wells was passing out cards to vote for him at a UF student event at Flavet Field.

Wells is running as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida 3rd Congressional District, the seat currently held by Kat Cammack.

The event coordinator asked Wells to leave the event since he was not a student and she did not want to make the event political.

Officers say when they went to escort Wells out, he refused and resisted being handcuffed.

He was arrested and charged with resisting without violence.

