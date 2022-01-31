Inflation putting a strain on small business

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A study from business.org reports, 92 percent of small business owners have seen an increase in the cost of supplies, causing them to raise prices.

And prices are up for just about everything, including Albert Simmons’ candied jalapeños business.

He runs the operation with his daughter, Neige and they’ve been doing it for 12 years.

“We’ve noticed it, primarily in the shipping. We ship in the post office flat rate boxes. One of the plate rate boxes which several years ago cost $15.50, now cost $20.25 and the large box has gone up just as much,” Simmons said.

Between supply chain issues and prices increasing, they’ve been able to absorb some of the cost but they’ve also had to increase prices on their final product.

“It effects the bottom line for sure,” he said.

In Belleview, Master McCormick and Quinton Jackson are also feeling the pressure.

“Shea butter has gone up 20 dollars in price. Your fragrance oils, especially when it comes down to your soaps, your candles, those have increased tremendously too,” McMcormick said.

They own Ayomide Skin and Hair.

Even with increasing prices, they said they’re striving to create quality products.

They said putting away into savings has helped a lot.

“We have researched, we have these formulas, we want to keep them the same so even though prices are going up, we still make those sacrifices because we’re dealing with people’s skin and hair,” Jackson said.

Owner of Opal's Handmade, Nadine Bartlett (Nadine Bartlett)

'Jasmine & Tonka' True Handmade Soap (Nadine Bartlett)

'Replenish' Body Oil (Nadine Bartlett)

TV20 also spoke with Owner of Opal’s Handmade, Nadine Bartlett. She also owns a hair and body care business.

“The prices have increased on most of my raw materials in the past 2 years. At least 80% of the products I use have increased in price,” she wrote via email.

Bartlett said she’s also noticed a change in suppliers and how she buys items like essential oils.

In the past three years she said she’s only increased the price of her soap trays and face moisturizer.

“The cost of epoxy resin and my face moisturizer containers have increased, so I need to try to continue to make a profit,” Bartlett wrote.

